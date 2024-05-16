Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

The 4th four-day hands on cadaver dissection course was successfully conducted by Islamabad courses of ENT (ICE) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The 4th four-day hands on cadaver dissection course was successfully conducted by Islamabad courses of ENT (ICE) at Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

This comprehensive course brought together over 150 participants from across the country and featured renowned national and foreign faculty.

Addressing the event, the Coordinator to Prime Minister on Health, Dr. Malik Mukhtar Ahmed Bharath highlighted the importance of such training programs in advancing medical education and healthcare in Pakistan.

He pledged to help in all training and learning activities in the field of ENT all over Pakistan.

Executive Director PIMS Prof Rana Imran Sikander appreciated this activity and promised to help organisers logistically and in every possible manner.

Experts said, "We hope that the success of this event will pave way for similar future endeavours."

The ICE course focused on cadaver dissection, providing hands-on training to participants in the latest surgical techniques in otorhinolaryngology.

The course aimed to enhance the skills and knowledge of ENT professionals, enabling them to provide better care for patients with ear, nose, and throat disorders.

The foreign faculty included esteemed experts from UK, Malaysia, Switzerland and Turkey, who shared their expertise and knowledge with the participants.

The course was organized by PIMS with the help of experts from PAF hospital, CDA hospital and Shifa International hospital.

The success of this course demonstrates the commitment of Pakistan's medical community to staying at the forefront of medical advancements and providing high-quality care to patients.

This 4th ICE course will be followed by the 2nd OTOCON 2024 , a premier conference on ear problems, hearing loss and speech therapy.

The conference will be held from 17 to 19 May at PC Bhurban. This one of a kind event will bring together over more than 550 national and international delegates, including experts in the field of otology, audiology and speech therapy.

The conference will feature insightful presentations, and discussions led by renowned experts in the field.

Key topics will include the latest advancements in cochlear implant technology, ear diseases, and innovative approaches to audiology and speech therapy.

This event provides a unique opportunity for healthcare professionals and researchers in ENT, and individuals affected by hearing loss to come together and share knowledge, experiences, and best practices.

Participants will gain valuable insights into the latest research, treatments, and interventions, enabling them to improve patient outcomes and enhance the quality of life for individuals with ear problems and hearing loss.