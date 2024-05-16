2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes

A two-day national conference on "Mevlana Rumi and H_a?rat Sultan Bahoo: Preachers of Human Friendship, Peace, Love and Harmony"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) A two-day national conference on "Mevlana Rumi and H_a?rat Sultan Bahoo: Preachers of Human Friendship, Peace, Love and Harmony"

concluded on Thursday with the call for embracing Sufi principles to overcome societal divisions.

The conference was organized by MUSLIM Institute, Yunus Emre Institute and the National Language Promotion Department (National Language Authority).

On the last day there were insightful discussions and reflections on the profound impact of the eminent Sufi scholars on society.

Scholars and intellectuals from various fields reiterated the transformative power of Sufism in shaping cultural norms and fostering harmony.

They highlighted that societal divisions could be overcome by embracing Sufi principles, which would ultimately pave the way for a harmonious future.

The speakers included Ambassador of Azerbaijan Khazar Farhadov, Member National Assembly Sahibzada Muhammad Ameer Sultan, MUSLIM Institute Chairman Sahibzada Sultan Ahmed, Public Libraries Punjab Director General Ali Kashif Manzoor, Higher Education Commission Chairman Prof.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmed and National Language Promotion Department Director General Prof. Dr Muhammad Saleem Mazhar.

They emphasized how Sufism, with its core principles of love, empathy, and awareness, resonated universally across cultures.

They stressed the importance of acknowledging the realities of society, advocating for unity through embracing diverse perspectives, and cultivating qualities of selflessness and patience.

Sultan Bahoo and Mevlana Rumi's teachings were praised for their ability to instill inner peace and self-awareness, encouraging individuals to embody the teachings for the betterment of humanity and to deepen their spiritual connections.

The speakers also shed light on the cultural bridges built by Sultan Bahoo and Rumi's teachings, illustrating how they transcended borders and brought people together despite differences.