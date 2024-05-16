IHC Adjourns Case Of Missing Person
Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 09:45 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday said that it would write to take legal action against every responsible if the missing poet Farhad Ali Shah was not recovered and adjourned the case till Monday.
Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case seeking recovery of poet Farhat Ali Shah.
During proceeding of the case, the court remarked that police investigations are limited to certain extent in missing person cases.
The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that Farhad Ali has gone missing from his house two days ago.
The state counsel said that special investigation team has been set up for the recovery of the citizen and it was making all out efforts in this regard.
SSP Operation Jameel Zafar said that he met the wife of missing person and as per information he was lifted from outside the house.
The registration number of the vehicle used in the crime is not being read due to darkness at night, he said, adding that Federal Investigation Agency was also working to trace out the number plate.
The police officer said that it would take some time to complete work on geofencing and CDR.
He said that other law enforcement agencies have also been written in this regard.
On the occasion, the court said that whether the matter could be addressed after writing to law enforcement agencies. The court also sought report from the concerned ministry and summoned a senior official of the ministry on next date. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till Monday.
