Open Menu

IHC Adjourns Case Of Missing Person

Sumaira FH Published May 16, 2024 | 09:45 PM

IHC adjourns case of missing person

The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday said that it would write to take legal action against every responsible if the missing poet Farhad Ali Shah was not recovered and adjourned the case till Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Thursday said that it would write to take legal action against every responsible if the missing poet Farhad Ali Shah was not recovered and adjourned the case till Monday.

Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case seeking recovery of poet Farhat Ali Shah.

During proceeding of the case, the court remarked that police investigations are limited to certain extent in missing person cases.

The petitioner’s lawyer informed the court that Farhad Ali has gone missing from his house two days ago.

The state counsel said that special investigation team has been set up for the recovery of the citizen and it was making all out efforts in this regard.

SSP Operation Jameel Zafar said that he met the wife of missing person and as per information he was lifted from outside the house.

The registration number of the vehicle used in the crime is not being read due to darkness at night, he said, adding that Federal Investigation Agency was also working to trace out the number plate.

The police officer said that it would take some time to complete work on geofencing and CDR.

He said that other law enforcement agencies have also been written in this regard.

On the occasion, the court said that whether the matter could be addressed after writing to law enforcement agencies. The court also sought report from the concerned ministry and summoned a senior official of the ministry on next date. Further hearing of the case was then adjourned till Monday.

Related Topics

Hearing Police Vehicle Wife Federal Investigation Agency Islamabad High Court All From Court

Recent Stories

Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Go ..

Development, prosperity of Balochistan's people Govt top priority: Syedaal Khan

1 minute ago
 All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi

All my assets declared: Mohsin Naqvi

1 minute ago
 2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo co ..

2-day conference on Mevlana Rumi & Sultan Bahoo concludes

26 minutes ago
 Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public s ..

Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service

1 minute ago
 Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug ..

Court awards nine years’ imprisonment to a drug peddler

1 minute ago
 Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

Cadaver dissection course held at PIMS

7 minutes ago
Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

Govt committed to improve citizens' health status

26 minutes ago
 Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance ..

Alternate Executive Directors ADB calls on Finance Minister

32 minutes ago
 'Rappers and yodellers': Nagelsmann strikes balanc ..

'Rappers and yodellers': Nagelsmann strikes balance in Euro 2024 squad

7 minutes ago
 Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat mo ..

Russia expels UK defence attache in tit-for-tat move

7 minutes ago
 Student councils aim to nurture leadership qualiti ..

Student councils aim to nurture leadership qualities among students

7 minutes ago
 Cut in petrol prices: transport companies announce ..

Cut in petrol prices: transport companies announce 10pc reduction in fares

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan