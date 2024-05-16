Open Menu

Former Federal Minister Afridi Commits To Public Service

Muhammad Irfan Published May 16, 2024 | 09:45 PM

Former Federal Minister Senator Abbas Khan Afridi met with Federal Minister for Energy Owais Leghari in his office here in Attock on Thursday

During the meeting, Afridi expressed his commitment to serving the people despite not holding any official position.

During the meeting, Afridi expressed his commitment to serving the people despite not holding any official position.

He emphasized awareness of the challenges confronting the populace and pledged to address these issues promptly and with priority.

