Former federal Minister Afridi commits to public service

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th May, 2024) Former Federal Minister Senator Abbas Khan Afridi met with Federal Minister for Energy Owais Leghari in his office here in Attock on Thursday.

During the meeting, Afridi expressed his commitment to serving the people despite not holding any official position.

He emphasized awareness of the challenges confronting the populace and pledged to address these issues promptly and with priority.

