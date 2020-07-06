Pharmacy students of Shringal varsity without degrees for last nine years: KP PA told

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2020 ) :The legislator of Mutahidda Majlis-e-Amal, Inayat Ullah Khan Monday informed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa assembly that students who completed education from pharmacy department of Benazir University Shringal were not being awarded degrees.

Speaking on a point of order, Inayat said that pharmacy department of Shringal University was functional for the last nine years but students were not given degrees after completion of their studies.

He said reason behind ordeal of students was that the pharmacy department has not been affiliated with Pakistan Pharmacy Council.

Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani who was chairing the proceeding directed higher education minister to probe the matter and satisfy the house.