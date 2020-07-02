PHC fixes price of PCR test for COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has fixed maximum price of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test of COVID-19 at Rs 6,500.

According to a letter issued here on Wednesday, all private laboratories, collection centres and hospital labs of the province were directed not to charge more than Rs.

6500.

Moreover, the healthcare establishments had also been warned that in case ofany violation, strict action would be taken against them.