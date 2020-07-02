UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PHC Fixes Price Of PCR Test For COVID-19

Sumaira FH 22 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 12:00 AM

PHC fixes price of PCR test for COVID-19

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2020 ) :The Punjab Healthcare Commission has fixed maximum price of the Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test of COVID-19 at Rs 6,500.

According to a letter issued here on Wednesday, all private laboratories, collection centres and hospital labs of the province were directed not to charge more than Rs.

6500.

Moreover, the healthcare establishments had also been warned that in case ofany violation, strict action would be taken against them.

Related Topics

Punjab Price All

Recent Stories

SEHA opens National Screening Centres on Fridays a ..

37 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Costa Rica review ..

37 minutes ago

Etihad Airways supports UAE’s humanitarian aid m ..

37 minutes ago

Hope Probe a source of pride in country’s histor ..

37 minutes ago

Al Owais: Relationship between the government and ..

2 hours ago

DoH employs mathematical model to address foreseea ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.