PHDEC & SAU to organize workshop on Banana and explore export opportunities

The Pakistan Horticulture Development and Export Company (PHDEC) in collaboration with Sindh Agricultural University (SAU) Tondojam will organize a workshop on important fruit "Banana" on Wednesday 20 December at Sindh Agriculture University Tandojam

The event will discuss exploring G-9 Banana export prospects and challenge of panama disease: symptoms and remedial measures.

The Vice Chancellor of SAU Professor Dr. Fateh Mari, CEO-PHDEC Athar Hussain Khokhar, Professor Dr.

Abdul Mubeen Lodhi, Professor Dr. Rehana Naz Syed, progressive banana grower Syed Shabi ul Hussain Shah Rashdi, Hadi Bux Laghari, Niaz Muhammad Nizamani, Consultant (Agro) TDAP Dr. Mubarak Ahmed and experts will participate and share their thoughts on the subject .

On the occasion, Trade Officers of Afghanistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan, Uzbekistan and Azerbaijan will also spoke on market insights, opportunities and challenges for Banana exports. The event can also be attended through the Zoom platform.