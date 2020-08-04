UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PIA Air Crash Victims' Families To Get Rs 10 Million Each

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Tue 04th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

PIA air crash victims' families to get Rs 10 million each

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2020 ) :The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) has been able to convince the insurance company to pay an amount of Rs 10 million each instead of Rs 5 million as allowed maximum limit in the Carriage by Air Act of 2012 to the families of deceased passengers of PK 8303 flight that crashed on May 22.

It would be in addition to already paid Rs one million towards funeral / burial expenses of the deceased to their families, a PIA spokesman said on Tuesday, added that letters are being dispatched to all the successors on record, in this regard.

The increase in compensation amount was result of personal rigorous follow up of CEO PIA Air Marshal Arshad Malik with the insurers who maintained that Rs 5 million was too less.

The PIA has also paid Rs 1.0 million to the young girl who passed away on the ground. In addition to that Rs. 500,000 has also been paid to the two injured on ground.

The spokesperson once again added that already paid amount of Rs one million is not part of the enhanced amount of Rs 10 million per passenger and is in addition to that.

PIA spokesman has said that PIA has completed the spade work and is awaiting Certificates of Guaradianship and / or Succession from the legal heirs of the victims for expeditious process and early payment.

Related Topics

Injured Company Young May All From PIA Million

Recent Stories

UAE extends scope of accredited laboratories for C ..

10 minutes ago

UAE consumer spending up 65 pct in June

2 hours ago

AED66.5 bn of foreign merchandise trade through Ab ..

2 hours ago

Updated map of UAE’s terrain completed using Kha ..

2 hours ago

Saudi Arabia reports 1,342 new COVID-19 cases, 35 ..

3 hours ago

Emirates resumes flights to Kuwait City and Lisbon ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.