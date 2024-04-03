PIE, Education Ministry Launch Non-formal Education Report
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 03, 2024 | 11:35 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Apr, 2024) The Pakistan Institute of Education (PIE), in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training and the JICA-AQAL Project, unveiled the Non-Formal Education Statistics Report 2021-22 on Wednesday.
This report marks a significant step forward in the continuous endeavors to improve access, quality, and fairness in non-formal education (NFE) throughout Pakistan.
A formal launching ceremony is planned for April 4, 2024, at the auditorium of the VC Secretariat AIOU in Islamabad, from 04:30 pm to 06:00 pm, to commemorate the release of this pioneering report.
The Secretary of the Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training will serve as the chief guest for the event.
This gathering will include representatives from government agencies, donor organizations, international and national NGOs, academics, statisticians, civil society groups, and private sector education institutions.
"We're thrilled to unveil the discoveries from the Non-Formal Education Statistics Report, showcasing the collaborative endeavors of stakeholders nationwide," stated Dr. Shahid Soroya, Director General of PIE. "Through the strategic use of data-driven strategies, our goal is to improve the standard and availability of non-formal education for every learner in Pakistan."
