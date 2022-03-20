Play "MUNDA BIGRA JAYE" staged at PAC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2022 ) :The stage play" Munda Bigra Jaye", based on social issues, was staged at Punjab Arts Council (PAC) here on Sunday.

The play was written by Yar Muhammad and directed by Shahzad Papu, while Zahoor shah was the play's producer.

Addressing the ceremony Director PAC Waqar Ahmed, as the chief guest, said that the drama written on curative subjects and was closer to reality, due to which their effects were also lasting.

He said that Arts Council had always strived to promote family dramas, and the golden age of stage drama would return when families turn to theaters to watch drama.

"All the drama characters have shown the essence of the best acting, for which all deserve credit," he added. Film star Shafqat Cheema expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the audience for the overwhelming response. At the end of the play, a portrait was also presented to Shafqat Cheema. Many citizens were present at the Arts Council to watch the production.

Prominent characters in the game included film star Shafqat Cheema, Hameed Babar, Sofia Ali, Ahmed Cheema, Ayesha Rajput, Anjum Abbasi, Masooma Shah, Badal Raja, Dua Ali and Raja Wasim.