UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Plus Current Account Holders To Get 50 Percent Advance Salary

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:43 PM

Plus Current Account holders to get 50 percent advance salary

Head Bank of Khyber (BoK) Conventional Banking, Sher Muhammad Thursday said that the bank has launched Plus Current Account facility under which consumers could get 50 percent of their salary in advance on 16 of every month

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ):Head Bank of Khyber (BoK) Conventional Banking, Sher Muhammad Thursday said that the bank has launched Plus Current Account facility under which consumers could get 50 percent of their salary in advance on 16 of every month.

He was talking to employees' organizations in BoK Civil Secretariat Branch.

He said that contract, government and semi government employees could avail the facility and on death of account holders his or her heirs would be provided full salary for three months under salary insurance policy.

Sher Muhammad said that plus account holders would also be provided free facilities including cheque book, ATM card, Debit Card, Inter Bank transfer, Mobile and Internet Banking and SMS alert.

Speaking on the occasion, Head Business Development Division, Zarak Khan said that objective of the account facility is to address financial issues of Grade 4 to Grade 17 adding a special desk would be established in Civil Secretariat Branch for account opening.

Related Topics

Internet Business Mobile Bank Alert SMS Bank Of Khyber Government

Recent Stories

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

23 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

23 minutes ago

Biden Called Off Plans to Strike Second Target in ..

23 minutes ago

Opposition uses corruption money for buying votes ..

23 minutes ago

OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for R ..

28 minutes ago

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's ..

28 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.