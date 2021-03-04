Plus Current Account holders to get 50 percent advance salary

Head Bank of Khyber (BoK) Conventional Banking, Sher Muhammad Thursday said that the bank has launched Plus Current Account facility under which consumers could get 50 percent of their salary in advance on 16 of every month

He was talking to employees' organizations in BoK Civil Secretariat Branch.

He said that contract, government and semi government employees could avail the facility and on death of account holders his or her heirs would be provided full salary for three months under salary insurance policy.

Sher Muhammad said that plus account holders would also be provided free facilities including cheque book, ATM card, Debit Card, Inter Bank transfer, Mobile and Internet Banking and SMS alert.

Speaking on the occasion, Head Business Development Division, Zarak Khan said that objective of the account facility is to address financial issues of Grade 4 to Grade 17 adding a special desk would be established in Civil Secretariat Branch for account opening.