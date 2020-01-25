UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Approaches SC Against IHC’s Decision In Foreign Funding Case

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 14 hours ago Sat 25th January 2020 | 03:58 PM

PM approaches SC against IHC’s decision in foreign funding case

PTI tells the top court that Akbar S. Babar was not part of it since 2011 and questions IHC’s jurisdiction to hear foreign funding case against it.   

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 25th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan has filed petition challenging Islamabad High Court’s (IHC) decision regarding the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) foreign funding case.

Prime Minister Imran Khan moved the case on behalf o his party raising questions over different aspects of the case including Islamabad High Court’s declaration that Babar—who moved ECP against PTI—was the part of PTI.

“Bar has not been part of PTI since 2011,” the petition said.

The PTI also submitted resignation of Akbar S.

Babar before the top court. In the petition, the party also questioned the jurisdiction of Islamabad High Court regarding the foreign funding case. The Petitioner asked the court to declare that IHC does not have jurisdiction to hear this case.

Earlier, Babar and others approached ECP against Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaaf accusing it of foreign funding. However, the PTI approached the IHC against ECP over its jurisdiction. But the court remanded the case back to ECP and asked it to review its jurisdiction. But the court also declared Akbar S. Babar as part of PTI.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Islamabad Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Election Commission Of Pakistan Islamabad High Court Top Court

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler, CP offer condolences on death of Shei ..

5 hours ago

'No pressure of captaincy at all': Babar Azam

6 hours ago

US Military Helicopter Crashes in Philippine Sea, ..

6 hours ago

Leaders Leipzig suffer first defeat since October

7 hours ago

Building in Indian Capital New Delhi Collapses, Ki ..

7 hours ago

Wood stars as England power closer to series victo ..

7 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.