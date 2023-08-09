PM directs a corporate structure for construction of Olympic Village in Islamabad

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned to formulate a corporate structure for the construction of the Olympic Village in Islamabad which should be supervised by the relevant experts.

The prime minister, who chaired the meeting on the construction of an Olympic Village of international standard in Islamabad, said the majority of Pakistan's population comprised youth. The sports activities enabled the youth to utilise their energies in a productive manner, he added.

Recalling the government's historic steps for the promotion of sports in the country, he said a national sports programme was launched and the foundation for the first sports university in Islamabad was also laid.

Calling the Olympic Village a national project, the prime minister said a corporate structure should be formulated for the project and the relevant experts should monitor the construction.

The meeting was told that the Olympic Village would be developed over 1200 kanals of land at the foothills of Margalla Hills. It would feature facilities of international standards for various sports, including a cricket academy, an international cricket stadium, a hockey ground, a tennis complex, an athletics stadium, indoor sports, an international hotel, and parking facilities.

It was further told that an estimated budget of Rs 3 billion had been allocated for the construction of the Olympics Village.

The prime minister directed to ensure transparency in the construction of the facility.

Former members of the National Assembly Tariq Fazal Chaudhry, Hanif Abbasi and Anjum Aqeel, Capital Development Authority chairman and relevant senior officers attended the meeting.