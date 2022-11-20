ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed grief over demise of the mother of Secretary to PM Dr Tauqir Shah."I am deeply grieved to learn about the passing of the mother of Dr Tauqir Shah, SPM.

.. My thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved family," the prime minister wrote on Twitter.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.