PM Imran Khan arrives in Colombo

(@fidahassanain)

Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Colombo a short while ago where he was received by his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa at the airport.

COLOMBO: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Feb 23rd, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived in Colombo a short while ago where he was received by his Sri Lankan counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa at the airport.

A reception was arranged in honor of Prime Minister Imran Khan besides presenting gun salute and guard of honor.

The Prime Minister is accompanied by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Advisor on Commerce and Investment Abdul Razzak Dawood and Special Assistant on Overseas Pakistanis Zulfiqar Bukhari.

During the visit, the Prime Minister will hold talks with Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaks and his counterpart Mahinda Rajapaksa.

At the high-level talks, the two sides will discuss ways to promote bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, including trade, investment, health, education, agriculture and science and technology.

Memoranda of Understanding will be signed between the two countries.

The Prime Minister will also participate in Joint Trade and Investment Conference.

Pakistan and Sri Lanka have strong friendly relations since 1948. The Prime Minister's visit will help further strengthen the bilateral relationship.