PM Khan exposes ruling BJP leader’s approach of Muslims genocide in India

PM Imran Khan says RSS inspired BJP leaders are openly speaking about 200 million Muslims as Nazis spoke about the Jews.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 3rd, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan once again exposed Hindu mindset against 200 Muslims in India, saying that Hindu extremists were speaking against the Muslims as Nazis spoke against the Jews.

Taking to Twitter, PM Imran Khan shared interview of India’s former Home Minister P.Chidambaram on in a foreign tv program.

“On this issue, the country is with us,” said Chidambaram, adding that Act cannot be faulted for that.

“We know where the Muslims popular is larger there is always trouble, because the Islamic ideology says so,” said the former Home Minister. He said they had completed their job as it was their years long commitment.

To an answer that this approach is against the secular approach of India, the former Indian home minister who is associated with Extremist Bhartia Janta Party (BJP) that act could not be faulted for that.

There are over 200 million Muslims living India—the second largest Muslim population of the world and you.

“When Muslims become 35 per cent that country is in danger,” said Chidambaram.

“Does that sound hatred?,” the journalist asked him who replied that they were not letting Muslims come to India.

The journalist asked him that Indian Constitution gave equal rights to every citizen living in India as Article 14 says to which he replied that it was misinterpreted as the Constitutions guaranteed equal rights to equal.

At this, the interviewer asked him that whether the Muslims were not equal to which he said: “The Muslims are not equal as they are not in the same category,”.

The statement of ruling BJP leader Chidambaram proved Prime Minister Imran Khan’s concerns of Muslim genocide in India and Occupied Kashmir as correct.

PM Khan several times took up this issue and highlighted the agenda of BJP and Hindu extremists before the international community to stop them from genocide of Muslims in India and Occupied Kashmir.