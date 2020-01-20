PM Khan to meet President Trump on sidelines of WEF

(@fidahassanain)

Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that PM will also interact with corporate leaders at the world Economic Forum.

ISLAMABAD: (Urdu Point/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 20th, 2020) Prime Minister Imran Khan woud meet US President Donald J. Trump on the sidelines of World Economic Forum to be held in Davos, Switzerland, the Foreign Office said here on Monday.

The Prime Minister would also meet other leaders on this occasion.

According to a release issued by Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Founder and Executive Chairman of WEF Professor Klaus Schwab invited Prime Minister Imran to attend the forum, to be held from January 21 to 23.

PM Khan would also deliver a WEF special session and also interact with corporate leaders at the Pakistan Strategy Dialogue.