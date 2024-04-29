Open Menu

PM Meets Bill Gates; Urges Sustained Efforts By Partners For Polio-free Pakistan

Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 10:40 AM

PM meets Bill Gates; urges sustained efforts by partners for polio-free Pakistan

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met the founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, wherein he called for a sustained efforts by all the partners to reach the ultimate goal of a polio-free Pakistan.

In the meeting held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting here, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan was working tirelessly to eradicate polio from the country, a PM Office press release said.

Earlier, both leaders had featured in a WEF's high-level panel discussion titled “Redefining the Global Health Agenda.” The prime minister thanked Bill Gates for sending him a warm congratulatory letter upon his re-election.

Bill Gates recalled the immunization and polio vaccine program in Punjab province under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister and emphasized replicating the same practice across the country to make the immunization program a success.

While fondly recalling their interactions during his previous tenure, the prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to continue working closely with Bill Gates to ensure a stronger partnership between Pakistan and the Gates Foundation.

He thanked the BMGF for its longstanding support for polio eradication in Pakistan.

Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and said polio eradication was vital to protect future generations from this crippling disease.

In addition to polio, Prime Minister Shehbaz and Bill Gates also discussed progress on ongoing activities between Pakistan and the Foundation in the areas of immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion.

The prime minister said that the Gates Foundation was a trusted partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and sought collaboration in other areas including IT, STEM education and disaster management.

Recalling Bill Gatesvisit to Pakistan in February 2022, the prime minister extended an invitation to him to visit Pakistan again at a time of his convenience.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Chief Minister World Polio Education Punjab Visit Bill Gates Progress Same February All From

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024

1 hour ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024

1 day ago
 Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the se ..

Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day

1 day ago
 Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 agai ..

Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand

1 day ago
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three po ..

Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead

1 day ago
 PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boos ..

PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties

1 day ago
 England clinch third successive Women's Six Nation ..

England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam

1 day ago
 DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices

1 day ago
 Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League

1 day ago
 02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan