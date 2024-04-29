PM Meets Bill Gates; Urges Sustained Efforts By Partners For Polio-free Pakistan
Umer Jamshaid Published April 29, 2024 | 10:40 AM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday met the founder and co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, Bill Gates, wherein he called for a sustained efforts by all the partners to reach the ultimate goal of a polio-free Pakistan.
In the meeting held on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum (WEF) Special Meeting here, the prime minister highlighted that Pakistan was working tirelessly to eradicate polio from the country, a PM Office press release said.
Earlier, both leaders had featured in a WEF's high-level panel discussion titled “Redefining the Global Health Agenda.” The prime minister thanked Bill Gates for sending him a warm congratulatory letter upon his re-election.
Bill Gates recalled the immunization and polio vaccine program in Punjab province under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif as chief minister and emphasized replicating the same practice across the country to make the immunization program a success.
While fondly recalling their interactions during his previous tenure, the prime minister reaffirmed his commitment to continue working closely with Bill Gates to ensure a stronger partnership between Pakistan and the Gates Foundation.
He thanked the BMGF for its longstanding support for polio eradication in Pakistan.
Bill Gates acknowledged Pakistan’s efforts and said polio eradication was vital to protect future generations from this crippling disease.
In addition to polio, Prime Minister Shehbaz and Bill Gates also discussed progress on ongoing activities between Pakistan and the Foundation in the areas of immunization, nutrition, and financial inclusion.
The prime minister said that the Gates Foundation was a trusted partner in Pakistan’s socio-economic development and sought collaboration in other areas including IT, STEM education and disaster management.
Recalling Bill Gates’ visit to Pakistan in February 2022, the prime minister extended an invitation to him to visit Pakistan again at a time of his convenience.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 29 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 29 April 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 28 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 28 April 2024
Fresh wave of rainfall in AJK continues for the second consecutive day
Babar, bowlers help Pakistan level series 2-2 against New Zealand
Attack in restive Chilean province leaves three police officers dead
PM, Saudi Royal court advisor discuss ways to boost economic ties
England clinch third successive Women's Six Nations Grand Slam
DC Bahawalnagar leads fight for fair bread prices
Sheffield Utd relegated from Premier League
02 proclaimed offenders arrested by Wah Police
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Nationwide anti-polio drive begins in 91 districts from Monday8 minutes ago
-
Capital police to exercise zero tolerance policy against street crimes, drug abuse19 minutes ago
-
PM to address closing plenary of WEF special meeting, meet Saudi ministers today28 minutes ago
-
16 hotel owners held for Roti price violation29 minutes ago
-
Seven POs charged with murder held49 minutes ago
-
PM attends Special Dialogue, Gala Dinner hosted by Saudi Crown Prince11 hours ago
-
Hazro murder case solved as deceased’s friend confesses11 hours ago
-
Deputy PM, SG DCO discuss ways to bridge digital divide12 hours ago
-
DIG Lahore lauds CPO for best initiatives for public facilitation12 hours ago
-
Polio immunization campaign to launch on Monday12 hours ago
-
Saudi minister declares PM Shehbaz "Man of Action" as he highlights Pakistan's investment potential, ..12 hours ago
-
MQM-P concerned over increasing number of measles cases12 hours ago