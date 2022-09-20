UrduPoint.com

PM Meets Iranian President; Bilateral, Regional Cooperation Discussed

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2022 | 10:25 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday held a bilateral meeting with President of Iran Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi wherein they discussed bilateral relations as well as regional and international matters.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the 77th session of the United Nations General Assembly here as the 193-member world body held a high-level debate on issues of global peace and security.

The prime minister was accompanied by Finance Minister Miftah Ismail, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb, Minister of State Hina Rabbani Khar and Special Assistant to the PM Tariq Fatemi.

Earlier, he also held meetings with French President Emmanuel Macron, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Snchez.

He is also scheduled to meet US Special Envoy for Climate Change John Kerry and visit 'The Times Centre' for an interview with the New York Times' editorial board later today.

