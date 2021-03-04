UrduPoint.com
PM Nominates Sadiq Sanjrani As PTI’s Candidate For Slot Of Senate Chairman

4 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 03:12 PM

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has made this announcement.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-March 4th, 2021) Prime Minister Imran Khan has nominated Sadiq Sanjrani as the PTI's candidate for the slot of Chairman Senate.

Taking to Twitter, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz made this announcement.

This development has come at the moment when PTI has already faced a huge setback in Senate election as Hafeez Sheikh could not win the seat against PDM-backed PPP-leader Yusuf Raza Gillani.

PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari had already announced that he would make Yusuf Raza Gillani as the next Chairman Senate.

