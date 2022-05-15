UrduPoint.com

PM Offers Condolences To UAE President On Death Of Sheikh Khalifa

Sumaira FH Published May 15, 2022 | 07:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif here on Sunday offered condolences to President Sheikh Mohamed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the demise of late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan.

Other members of Royal family were also present in the condolence meeting.

Prime Minister was accompanied by Khawaja Mohammad Asif, Minister of Defence, Rana Sanaullah, Minister of Interior and Afzaal Mahmood, ambassador of Pakistan to UAE.

The Prime Minister conveyed the profound sympathies and condolences of the leadership, Government and people of Pakistan to the leadership of UAE.

Pakistan and the UAE are bound by close fraternal relationship. Under the leadership of Late Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al-Nahyan, the relationship between Pakistan and the UAE scaled new heights. He was a sincere friend of Pakistan. His invaluable contributions will be long remembered by the government and the people of Pakistan.

In solidarity with the brotherly people of UAE, the Government of Pakistan had announced three-days national mourning from 13-15 May 2022, with the national flag to fly at half-mast.

