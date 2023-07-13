Open Menu

PM Pays Tributes To Kashmiris Martyred On July 13, 1931

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 13, 2023 | 04:00 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday asked the people of Pakistan to join their Kashmiri brothers and sisters in solemnly observing Kashmir Martyrs' Day and paying rich tributes to those who laid down their lives on July 13, 1931.

He said these Shuhada chose to embrace martyrdom but refused to give in to the oppression of Dogra Raj. The spirit of sacrifice had been embedded in the Kashmiri DNA, he said in a tweet.

Kashmiris on both sides of the Line of Control and world over are observing the Kashmir Martyrs' Day, today to pay homage to the martyrs of July 13, 1931, who laid their lives to break shackles of Hindu subjugation.

"While the oppressors may have changed, Kashmiris' defiance has remained unwavering. It is this firm belief in their destiny and strong conviction in the justness of their cause that continues to blaze the path even in darkness," the prime minister remarked.

