PM receives briefing from Auqaf department on illegal occupation of lands

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to retrieve lands from the mafias besides assuring transparency and fairness in Senate elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2021) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan got briefing from Auqaf department on illegal occupation of lands across the country on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing the meeting wherein the ministers and spokespersons were also present there.

“Huge land of Auqaf department has been occupied,” the officials informed PM Imran Khan.

At this, the PM vowed to retrieve lands from the mafias and assured to hold transparent and fair Senate elections.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of opposition parties had practically ended.

While chairing a joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and its allied parties, the premier said the opposition parties tried their best but the people of Pakistan have rejected them.

The PM also announced that inquiry into Hudabiya papers Mills would also be carried out.

During the session, the participants also discussed strategy for upcoming Senate elections. The PM took parliamentary party members into confidence regarding important decision by the government.