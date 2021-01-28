UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Receives Briefing From Auqaf Department On Illegal Occupation Of Lands

Fida Hussnain (@fidahassanain) 58 seconds ago Thu 28th January 2021 | 04:03 PM

PM receives briefing from Auqaf department on illegal occupation of lands

Prime Minister Imran Khan has vowed to retrieve lands from the mafias besides assuring transparency and fairness in Senate elections.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 28th, 2021) Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan got briefing from Auqaf department on illegal occupation of lands across the country on Thursday.

Prime Minister Imran Khan was chairing the meeting wherein the ministers and spokespersons were also present there.

“Huge land of Auqaf department has been occupied,” the officials informed PM Imran Khan.

At this, the PM vowed to retrieve lands from the mafias and assured to hold transparent and fair Senate elections.

Earlier, PM Imran Khan had said that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) of opposition parties had practically ended.

While chairing a joint parliamentary party meeting of PTI and its allied parties, the premier said the opposition parties tried their best but the people of Pakistan have rejected them.

The PM also announced that inquiry into Hudabiya papers Mills would also be carried out.

During the session, the participants also discussed strategy for upcoming Senate elections. The PM took parliamentary party members into confidence regarding important decision by the government.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister From Government Best Opposition

Recent Stories

Germany plans travel halt from virus variant count ..

1 minute ago

S. African Finance Ministry Says $1.3Bln Vaccinati ..

1 minute ago

Comprehensive 'Kamyab Kissan' programme being laun ..

1 minute ago

WHO Europe Director Says Had 'Very Productive' Tal ..

5 minutes ago

Primary balance remains surplus of Rs 216bln in fi ..

5 minutes ago

Ambassador Haque, President, CPAFFC exchange views ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.