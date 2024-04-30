PM, Saudi Crown Prince Agree To Strengthen Broad-based Cooperation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2024 | 01:00 AM
RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Saudi Arab’s Crown Prince and Prime Minister Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud met here Monday and agreed to strengthen broad-based cooperation in various fields.
In a meeting held in Riyadh, the two sides expressed satisfaction over the progress with regard to the decisions taken during their earlier meeting in Makkah.
PM Sharif thanked the Saudi Crown Prince for recently sending a high-level delegation to Pakistan under the leadership of the Saudi Foreign Minister.
He appreciated the interest shown by the Crown Prince in sending more delegations to Pakistan to boost investment in diverse fields.
The prime minister expressed gratitude to the Crown Prince for the excellent hospitality extended to him during his visit to Saudi Arabia and for the comprehensive programme with regard to the Saudi investment in Pakistan.
PM Sharif reiterated his invitation to the Saudi Crown Prince to visit Pakistan.
The situation in Gaza also came under discussion during the meeting.
