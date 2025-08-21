PM Shehbaz Reaffirms Resolve To Deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ Partnership
Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 10:29 PM
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with China, describing the bond between the two countries as a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and development
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with China, describing the bond between the two countries as a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and development.
He was speaking during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him at the Prime Minister House here, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.
Welcoming Wang Yi, the Prime Minister expressed deep appreciation for China’s steadfast support in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development. He lauded President Xi Jinping’s “visionary leadership” and recalled his productive meeting with the Chinese President during his visit to Beijing last year.
The Prime Minister said he looked forward to his upcoming visit to Tianjin and Beijing, where he would attend the SCO Heads of State meeting and the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance and the World Anti-Fascist War.
He added that he was keenly anticipating meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior Chinese leaders.
Highlighting the importance of economic cooperation, Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed Pakistan’s desire to expand collaboration with China in trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialization, mines, and minerals. He particularly underscored the significance of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and regional connectivity, expressing satisfaction with the steady progress of CPEC Phase-II.
Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his remarks, reaffirmed China’s commitment to Pakistan, describing the two nations as “ironclad friends” and “all-weather strategic partners.” He commended Pakistan’s resolve in safeguarding sovereignty and pledged Beijing’s continued support to promote regional peace, development, and stability.
The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and senior cabinet members.
Recent Stories
PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnersh ..
Parliamentary Secretary inspects dengue situation
‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ to be observed from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal
IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Investigation Cell in district Ce ..
President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tah ..
Mirpurkhas under water, third consecutive day of rain brings misery
Pakistan, China urged to expand youth exchanges for stronger partnership
Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism, reaffirms resolve to defeat menac ..
Governor Sindh visits rain-affected areas across Karachi, assures full support t ..
Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, stakeholde ..
Improving infrastructure to help address Karachi issues: Rana Ihsan
Court grants 5-day remand of accused in minor sextortion case
More Stories From Pakistan
-
PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnership2 minutes ago
-
Parliamentary Secretary inspects dengue situation2 minutes ago
-
‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ to be observed from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal2 minutes ago
-
IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Investigation Cell in district Central2 minutes ago
-
President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tahir, pays tribute to ..2 minutes ago
-
Mirpurkhas under water, third consecutive day of rain brings misery32 minutes ago
-
Pakistan, China urged to expand youth exchanges for stronger partnership33 minutes ago
-
Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism, reaffirms resolve to defeat menace: FO Spox33 minutes ago
-
Governor Sindh visits rain-affected areas across Karachi, assures full support to citizens33 minutes ago
-
Improving infrastructure to help address Karachi issues: Rana Ihsan33 minutes ago
-
Court grants 5-day remand of accused in minor sextortion case36 minutes ago
-
Disposal station in Nasir Town to be operational by Oct 1536 minutes ago