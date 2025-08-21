PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnership

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with China, describing the bond between the two countries as a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with China, describing the bond between the two countries as a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and development.

He was speaking during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him at the Prime Minister House here, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Welcoming Wang Yi, the Prime Minister expressed deep appreciation for China’s steadfast support in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development. He lauded President Xi Jinping’s “visionary leadership” and recalled his productive meeting with the Chinese President during his visit to Beijing last year.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to his upcoming visit to Tianjin and Beijing, where he would attend the SCO Heads of State meeting and the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He added that he was keenly anticipating meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior Chinese leaders.

Highlighting the importance of economic cooperation, Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed Pakistan’s desire to expand collaboration with China in trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialization, mines, and minerals. He particularly underscored the significance of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and regional connectivity, expressing satisfaction with the steady progress of CPEC Phase-II.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his remarks, reaffirmed China’s commitment to Pakistan, describing the two nations as “ironclad friends” and “all-weather strategic partners.” He commended Pakistan’s resolve in safeguarding sovereignty and pledged Beijing’s continued support to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and senior cabinet members.