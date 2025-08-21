Open Menu

PM Shehbaz Reaffirms Resolve To Deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ Partnership

Faizan Hashmi Published August 21, 2025 | 10:29 PM

PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnership

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with China, describing the bond between the two countries as a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Thursday reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to strengthening its “All-Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership” with China, describing the bond between the two countries as a cornerstone of regional peace, stability, and development.

He was speaking during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi, who called on him at the Prime Minister House here, a Prime Minister's Office news release said.

Welcoming Wang Yi, the Prime Minister expressed deep appreciation for China’s steadfast support in safeguarding Pakistan’s sovereignty, territorial integrity, and national development. He lauded President Xi Jinping’s “visionary leadership” and recalled his productive meeting with the Chinese President during his visit to Beijing last year.

The Prime Minister said he looked forward to his upcoming visit to Tianjin and Beijing, where he would attend the SCO Heads of State meeting and the 80th anniversary of the victory in the Chinese People’s War of Resistance and the World Anti-Fascist War.

He added that he was keenly anticipating meetings with President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and other senior Chinese leaders.

Highlighting the importance of economic cooperation, Prime Minister Shehbaz stressed Pakistan’s desire to expand collaboration with China in trade, investment, ICT, agriculture, industrialization, mines, and minerals. He particularly underscored the significance of the China–Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) for Pakistan’s socio-economic development and regional connectivity, expressing satisfaction with the steady progress of CPEC Phase-II.

Foreign Minister Wang Yi, in his remarks, reaffirmed China’s commitment to Pakistan, describing the two nations as “ironclad friends” and “all-weather strategic partners.” He commended Pakistan’s resolve in safeguarding sovereignty and pledged Beijing’s continued support to promote regional peace, development, and stability.

The meeting was also attended by Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar, Chief of the Army Staff Field Marshal Syed Asim Munir, and senior cabinet members.

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan– ..

PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnersh ..

2 minutes ago
 Parliamentary Secretary inspects dengue situation

Parliamentary Secretary inspects dengue situation

2 minutes ago
 ‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ to be observed fr ..

‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ to be observed from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

2 minutes ago
 IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Inv ..

IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Investigation Cell in district Ce ..

2 minutes ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Sha ..

President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tah ..

2 minutes ago
 Mirpurkhas under water, third consecutive day of r ..

Mirpurkhas under water, third consecutive day of rain brings misery

32 minutes ago
Pakistan, China urged to expand youth exchanges fo ..

Pakistan, China urged to expand youth exchanges for stronger partnership

33 minutes ago
 Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism, rea ..

Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism, reaffirms resolve to defeat menac ..

33 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh visits rain-affected areas across K ..

Governor Sindh visits rain-affected areas across Karachi, assures full support t ..

33 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, stakeholde ..

33 minutes ago
 Improving infrastructure to help address Karachi i ..

Improving infrastructure to help address Karachi issues: Rana Ihsan

33 minutes ago
 Court grants 5-day remand of accused in minor sext ..

Court grants 5-day remand of accused in minor sextortion case

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan