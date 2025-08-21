Uzbekistan’s business climate strengthens as entrepreneurs report rising demand, employment, growth

The Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) released its latest nationwide survey, showing that Uzbekistan’s business climate continues its upward trajectory with stronger current activity and stable optimism for the months ahead on the eve of Entrepreneur’s Day

TASHKENT, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) The Center for Economic Research and Reforms (CERR) released its latest nationwide survey, showing that Uzbekistan’s business climate continues its upward trajectory with stronger current activity and stable optimism for the months ahead on the eve of Entrepreneur’s Day.

According to CERR’s July analysis, the Uzbekistan Business Climate Index rose by 5 points year-on-year to 52, reflecting improved sales, employment, and demand across key sectors. The current situation index jumped to 44 points, up 14 points from last year, while the expectations index adjusted slightly from 66 to 59 but remained at a relatively high level—signaling confidence among entrepreneurs about future growth.

The survey revealed that 37% of entrepreneurs reported improved business conditions over the past three months, with 42% noting higher demand and 24% expanding their workforce. Looking ahead, 66% of respondents expect demand to grow further, 53% forecast rising employment, and 25% anticipate price increases amid inflationary pressures.

Sectoral trends reflected broad-based improvement as in agriculture, business climate index rose to 50 points (+4), with 41% of farmers reporting better conditions and 79% expecting further improvement. In industry, the index reached 50 points (+6), driven by a surge in the current situation index from 20 to 44, with 74% of industrialists forecasting growth. In services, index climbed to 54 points (+3), with 47% rating their business as “good” and 39% noting recent improvement. In construction, index stood at 50 points (+5), with 42% reporting improved conditions and 24% expecting further progress.

CERR emphasized that the findings highlight the resilience of Uzbekistan’s private sector, supported by strong domestic demand and the adaptability of businesses to changing conditions.

The Uzbekistan Business Climate Index is compiled monthly by CERR, based on surveys of more than 1,000 enterprises across industries, using methodology from Germany’s IFO Institute.