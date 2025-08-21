Parliamentary Secretary Inspects Dengue Situation
Muhammad Irfan Published August 21, 2025 | 10:29 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Parliamentary Secretary for Information and Culture Punjab, Shazia Rizwan, visited Fauji Colony, Kacha Stop and Pirwadhai areas to inspect anti dengue measures being taken by the health department.
The visit is the culmination of decisions taken during a review meeting in which public representatives were urged to pursue the anti dengue campaigns in their respective Constituencies.
Shazia inspected various tire shops as part of the anti-dengue campaign and inquired about the measures taken by shopkeepers to prevent dengue larvae breeding. During the visit, a team from the Environment Department was also present, which assessed the cleanliness conditions at the tyre shops and identified necessary measures to eliminate potential risks.
The team instructed shopkeepers to prevent the accumulation of rainwater and to cover old or used tires to avoid dengue mosquito breeding.
She said that efforts to eradicate dengue would remain futile unless supported by public cooperation. She appealed to shopkeepers and citizens to strictly adhere to cleanliness principles and ensure that water does not stagnate anywhere.
She further said that under the directives of the Punjab government, the anti-dengue campaign is being effectively continued, and action will be taken against those who show negligence.
