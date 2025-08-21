IGP reviews performance of police readers across province

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a review meeting on Thursday at the Central Police Office regarding the overall performance of police readers from across the province, including Lahore

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) Inspector General of Police (IGP) Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar chaired a review meeting on Thursday at the Central Police Office regarding the overall performance of police readers from across the province, including Lahore.

Readers of capital city police officer Lahore, regional police officers, city police officers and district police officers attended the meeting.

The IGP Punjab directed the readers to adopt paperless working and regularly update crime data, stressing that under the Integrated Criminal Justice System, the updating of police records is of utmost importance for the provision of justice. He further directed that DPOs, after checking the records of their own readers, SDPOs and related officers, must issue certificates.

The IGP Punjab said he will personally conduct surprise inspections to review whether records in all offices are accurate and secure.

He emphasised that the honesty of readers is essential for accurate identification of crime trends and timely suppression of criminal activities. He further directed that crime diaries, crime trends and records of proclaimed offenders’ arrests must be authentic and fully computerised. Discarded and unnecessary papers should be destroyed, while only essential records must be properly maintained.

Dr Usman said, readers and other staff should utilise artificial intelligence and modern technology in office work and correspondence. Immediate registration of FIRs and swift redressal of complaints received on helpline 1787 must be ensured.

The meeting was also attended by Additional IG Punjab Sultan Ahmad Chaudhry, DIG Establishment-I Suleman Sultan Rana, DIG Establishment-II Capt. (retd) Liaqat Ali Malik, AIG Admin Asad Ijaz Malhi, AIG Inspection Shaista Nadeem, and other senior officers.