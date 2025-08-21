President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tahir, pays tribute to brave officer

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited the residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tahir in Rawalpindi and paid tribute to the brave officer who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during an operation in Noshki, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited the residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tahir in Rawalpindi and paid tribute to the brave officer who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during an operation in Noshki, Balochistan.

The president offered fateha and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, a Presidency's news release said.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, also accompanied the president.