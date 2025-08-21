Open Menu

President Asif Ali Zardari Visits Residence Of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tahir, Pays Tribute To Brave Officer

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 10:29 PM

President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tahir, pays tribute to brave officer

President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited the residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tahir in Rawalpindi and paid tribute to the brave officer who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during an operation in Noshki, Balochistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Thursday visited the residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tahir in Rawalpindi and paid tribute to the brave officer who embraced martyrdom in the line of duty during an operation in Noshki, Balochistan.

The president offered fateha and expressed solidarity with the bereaved family, a Presidency's news release said.

Minister for Interior and Narcotics Control, Mohsin Naqvi, also accompanied the president.

Recent Stories

PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan– ..

PM Shehbaz reaffirms resolve to deepen Pakistan–China ‘Ironclad’ partnersh ..

50 seconds ago
 Parliamentary Secretary inspects dengue situation

Parliamentary Secretary inspects dengue situation

51 seconds ago
 ‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ to be observed fr ..

‘Ashra Rahmatul-lil-Alameen’ to be observed from 1st to 12th Rabi-ul-Awal

53 seconds ago
 IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Inv ..

IGP Sindh visits newly established Centralized Investigation Cell in district Ce ..

54 seconds ago
 President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Sha ..

President Asif Ali Zardari visits residence of Shaheed Major Chaudhry Rizwan Tah ..

56 seconds ago
 Mirpurkhas under water, third consecutive day of r ..

Mirpurkhas under water, third consecutive day of rain brings misery

31 minutes ago
Pakistan, China urged to expand youth exchanges fo ..

Pakistan, China urged to expand youth exchanges for stronger partnership

32 minutes ago
 Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism, rea ..

Pakistan pays tribute to victims of terrorism, reaffirms resolve to defeat menac ..

32 minutes ago
 Governor Sindh visits rain-affected areas across K ..

Governor Sindh visits rain-affected areas across Karachi, assures full support t ..

32 minutes ago
 Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator ..

Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb, stakeholde ..

32 minutes ago
 Improving infrastructure to help address Karachi i ..

Improving infrastructure to help address Karachi issues: Rana Ihsan

32 minutes ago
 Court grants 5-day remand of accused in minor sext ..

Court grants 5-day remand of accused in minor sextortion case

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan