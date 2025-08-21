Kohat Police Honors Outstanding Officers With Certificates And Prizes
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 21, 2025 | 10:31 PM
A grand ceremony was held at the District Police Office, Kohat Thursday to recognize and reward the exceptional performance of police officers and personnel
KOHAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Aug, 2025) A grand ceremony was held at the District Police Office, Kohat Thursday to recognize and reward the exceptional performance of police officers and personnel. The event was attended by DPO Kohat Dr. Zahidullah, who presented certificates of appreciation and prizes to the outstanding officers. This initiative underscores the police force's commitment to acknowledging and encouraging hard work and dedication.
In his address, DPO Dr. Zahidullah emphasized the importance of an effective system of punishment and reward within the police force. He highlighted the police's tireless efforts to protect lives and property, and their relentless pursuit of justice against criminal elements and terrorists.
On this occasion, the DPO encouraged the award-winning officers to further improve their professional skills and play a more effective role in eliminating crimes.
The awardees, comprising police officers and youths from various police stations and outposts, were recognized for their outstanding services in crime prevention, law and order maintenance, and public service. The DPO expressed his determination to take steps to enhance the performance of the police force at all levels. The awardees thanked DPO Dr. Zahidullah for his encouragement and recognition of their hard work.
