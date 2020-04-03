PM to visit National Command and Operation Center today

(@fidahassanain)

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-April 03, 2020) Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan said on Friday that Prime Minister Imran Khan would visit National Command and Operation Center today.

In a tweet, Dr.

Firdous Ashiq Awan said that Chief of Army Staff General Qamar Javed Bajwa would accompany him on the occasion.

She said that civil and military leadership was fully determined to save the people of Pakistan from spread of coronavirus,moreover, the nation would stand united to defeat the menace.