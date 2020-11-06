PM visits Gabeen Jabba valley, gets impressed by its natural beauty

(@FahadShabbir)

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2020 ):Prime Minister Imran Khan here Friday afternoon visited scenic Gabeen Jabba Valley and was highly impressed by its mesmerizing natural beauty.

The prime minister was accompanied by the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and others members of the provincial cabinet. He was given detailed briefing about provincial government initiatives for the promotion of tourism.

The prime minister was briefed by Secretary Sports, Culture, Tourism and Youth Affairs Department, Muhammad Abid Majeed about ongoing and up-coming projects initiated by the KP government for the promotion of tourism in the province.

The prime minister was told under Eco Tourism Project (ETP), as many as 93 camping pods were established in KP including 11 each at Beshigram (Swat) and Thandiynai (Abbottabad), five in Yakh Tangi (Shangla), six in Sheikh Badeen (DI Khan), 10 each at Gabeen Jabba (Swat), Malika (Buner), Shaheeda Suir (Buner), Allai (Batagram), Bamburait (Chitral) and Sharan (Manshera).

The secretary said 83 technical bids for establishment of camping pods had been received and were in process of evaluation and would be finalized by November 30, adding during the last two years 10,410 booking of the camping pods had generated Rs13 million revenue for the government's kitty.

The prime minister was informed that 50 more camping pods had been approved that would cost Rs250 million. Apart from this, 40 additional pods for establishment of bathrooms, kitchen and allied facilities had also been approved and the imported pods would be procured through UNDP.

The secretary said hotels rooms were insufficient for tourists in the country, therefore, a summary had been presented to the PDWP for construction of five hundred rooms in three tourists districts.

Abid Majeed said interest free loans with five years for repayment would be given.

For promotion of tourism, the government was taking measures to provide best areas after every 10 to 15 kilometers distances with facilities of petrol pumps, hotels and separate units for special persons.

The prime minister was told that the government was also carrying out waste collection and management activities in the tourists' destinations where recycling of waste of glasses, plastics and papers would be done while waste's bins and awareness billboards would be installed while re-useable bags would be distributed among tourists to promote eco tourism and make tourists areas neat and clean.

Regarding sports-tourism activities, the secretary said in February 2021 second Hindukush Snow and Ice Sports festivals would be arranged in Madaklasht Chitral, second international Snow Boarding competition would be held in Malam Jabba Swat to be followed by Malam Jabba Skiing Festival and in March 2021 Snow Marathon would be arranged in Kaghan Manshera.

He said the KP government was also installing a 14 kilometers long Kumrat Cable Car from Upper Dir to Lower Chitral and this environmental project would include one intermediate station, 500 cars parking plaza and skiing slops to facilitate tourists and promote adventure sports.

Abid Majeed said in order to promote tourism in southern areas, the KP government had planned Derajat Festival, development of Sheikh Badin Resort at Dera Ismail Khan, Takht-e-Sulman resort and making Dera Ismail Khan as horse capital of Pakistan.

The prime minister was told that the government was working on a comprehensive plan to improve roads infrastructure leading to tourists resorts, which include 24 kilometers Thandiyani road expansion, 23 kilometers Minkayal to Bada Sehri, 45 kilometers long Shishikoh-Madaklasht road, 35 kilometers long Supat valley road, 67kilometers Kalam-Kumrat road, 50 kilometers Patrak-Kumrat road and 18 kilometers Thall-Jazzbanda road. The roads infrastructure development would cost Rs14,464 million that would be generated with the help of World Bank and others donor agencies.