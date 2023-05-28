UrduPoint.com

PML-N Made Pakistan's Defense Impregnable: Speakers

Umer Jamshaid Published May 28, 2023 | 10:30 PM

PML-N made Pakistan's defense impregnable: Speakers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th May, 2023 ) :Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N)) leaders on Sunday said that the PML-N has made Pakistan's defense impregnable despite all the pressure on its leader Muhammad Nawaz Sharif.

The vision of Pakistan Muslim League-N is to make Pakistan independent and prosperous.

These views were expressed by PML-N's Provincial President Sheikh Jafar Khan Mandukhel, General Secretary Jamal Shah Kakar, Naseer Khan Achakzai, Naseem Rehman Mulakhil, Malik Zahir Kakar, Shakib Alizai, Juma Khan Achakzai, Youth Wing Central Senior Vice President Jahangir Kharoti, Haider Khan Achakzai of MSF, Kiran Haider of Women Wing, Provincial Leader Malik Anwar Naseem Kasi Advocate, Tariq Butt Advocate, Tariq Gul of Minority Wing, Khuda Bakhsh Lehri, Sabir Rajput, Aminullah Bazai Advocate, Naeem Sikandar Advocate and others in addressing at a ceremony organized at Quetta Press Club to celebrate Youm-e-Takbeer.

The speakers said that May 28 was the day when the PML-N strengthened the defence of the country and laid the foundation of a prosperous Pakistan.

They said that Nawaz Sharif had tested nuclear power despite having pressured by the US and the West.

The leaders said that restrictions were imposed on the country and they were intensified. Today, the credit for the invincible defense of the country went to Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto who decided to start the nuclear programme and then continue it.

The most important role in this process was Muhammad Nawaz Sharif who brought this project to completion, if there was a weak leader, he would not have tolerated this pressure and ended the nuclear program, they highlighted.

They said that the workers of Muslim League (N) were our asset, we would give value to those workers who were working for the party and they would be welcomed at all levels.

