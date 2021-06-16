(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib said on Wednesday that the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had resorted to 'physical assault' under the garb of Opposition Leader Shehbaz Sharif's speech in the National Assembly (NA) today.

In a series of tweets, he said the party had earlier refused to develop consensus on the code of conduct with a committee formed by the government for the purpose.

Instead of listening to the opposition leader's speech, he said the PML-N Members of National Assembly (MNAs) started attacking the government's members with 'bottles'.As a result, the ruling party MNA Akram Cheema sustained an eye injury after a bottle struck him, he added.

Earlier, another female MNA of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Maleeka Bukhari became the causality of yesterday's incident in the NA.