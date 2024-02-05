PML-N To Win General Elections With Thumping Majority: Liaquat Ali
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 05, 2024 | 06:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2024) Pakistan Muslim League-N (PML-N) candidate from NA-84 Dr Liaquat Ali held various corner meetings in his constituency on Monday.
He said the PML-N would win elections with a thumping majority on February 8.
He said only his party was capable of steering the country out of economic and other crises. He said the PML-N would bring progress and prosperity in the country under the leadership of Nawaz Sharif.
PML-N District President and candidate from PP-75 Abdul Razzaq Dhillon said the PML-N had always made public service its motto.
Party activists, and other local representatives were also present.
