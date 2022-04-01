UrduPoint.com

PMLN Wins Kalkot Dir Upper, Independent Candidate Elected Chairman Tehsil Council Upper Kohistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) Published April 01, 2022 | 05:12 PM

PMLN wins Kalkot Dir Upper, Independent candidate elected chairman Tehsil Council Upper Kohistan

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate, Muhammad Zada with 5,830 votes has clinched victory at Tehsil Council Kalkot in Upper Dir district, defeating Jumat Islami Ziaur Rehman (5823) with only seven votes in the tight electoral battle of the second phase of the local bodies elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate, Muhammad Zada with 5,830 votes has clinched victory at Tehsil Council Kalkot in Upper Dir district, defeating Jumat Islami Ziaur Rehman (5823) with only seven votes in the tight electoral battle of the second phase of the local bodies elections.

According to provisional consolidated results, independent candidate Muhammad Uzair was elected chairman of Tehsil Council Upper Kohistan against runner up Munawar Shah of Qumi Watan Party who bagged 1,906 votes.

Related Topics

Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Dir Kohistan Kalkot

Recent Stories

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

HUAWEI Sound X: A Treat for the Ears

24 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announces endowme ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi announces endowment fund for its members

42 minutes ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Ahfaz-ur-Rehm ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi and Ahfaz-ur-Rehman Award Committee organize Ah ..

42 minutes ago
 Bangalzai, Yasir star in Balochistan’s maiden ti ..

Bangalzai, Yasir star in Balochistan’s maiden title

50 minutes ago
 Umar Gul joins Afghanistan Cricket Board as bowing ..

Umar Gul joins Afghanistan Cricket Board as bowing coach

1 hour ago
 Babar Azam makes record of scoring 15 centuries in ..

Babar Azam makes record of scoring 15 centuries in ODIs

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.