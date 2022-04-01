PMLN wins Kalkot Dir Upper, Independent candidate elected chairman Tehsil Council Upper Kohistan

(@imziishan)

The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate, Muhammad Zada with 5,830 votes has clinched victory at Tehsil Council Kalkot in Upper Dir district, defeating Jumat Islami Ziaur Rehman (5823) with only seven votes in the tight electoral battle of the second phase of the local bodies elections

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2022 ) :The Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz candidate, Muhammad Zada with 5,830 votes has clinched victory at Tehsil Council Kalkot in Upper Dir district, defeating Jumat Islami Ziaur Rehman (5823) with only seven votes in the tight electoral battle of the second phase of the local bodies elections.

According to provisional consolidated results, independent candidate Muhammad Uzair was elected chairman of Tehsil Council Upper Kohistan against runner up Munawar Shah of Qumi Watan Party who bagged 1,906 votes.