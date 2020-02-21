UrduPoint.com
PM's Emergency Agriculture Program Starts In Rajanpur

2020-02-21

PM's emergency agriculture program starts in Rajanpur

RAJANPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ) :Prime Minister's emergency agriculture program aimed at prospering farmers through agriculture development was initiated here in district Rajanpur Friday like other parts of the province.

Following this, a grand seminar to promote the said national scheme was organized by Punjab Agriculture Department (PAD). PAD was motivating peasants to cultivate sunflower crops in their fields to increase edible oil production across the province like happening in the district.

Director Agriculture Tehsil Jampur Umar Khan Buzdar, Assistant Director Research Dr Shoeb Kaleem Bhutta, Assistant Director Saeed Ahmad and District Forest Officer Zafar Leghari among large number of agriculture experts ascended to grace the ceremony.

The seminar was told that sunflower and canola crops worth about Rs.5 billion, 11 crore were cultivated in Punjab, with farmers provided subsidy worth Rs. 5,000/acre. It was said that subsidy worth Rs500-800/bag on Potash fertilizer was being given to attract farmers.

Speakers said that the project would bring long-lasting benefit to farmers and improve agriculture economy remarkably. They asked farmers to get more and more benefit through this scheme initiated by incumbent government.

