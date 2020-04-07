UrduPoint.com
PM's Top Priority Is To Protect People From Coronavirus, Provide Them Relief: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 03:22 PM

PM's top priority is to protect people from coronavirus, provide them relief: Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's top priority was to protect the people from coronavirus and provide them relief

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Apr, 2020 ) :Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan on Tuesday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan's top priority was to protect the people from coronavirus and provide them relief.

In a tweet, she said the government would reach the homes of deserving people and provide them assistance with the cooperation of the provinces.

Firdous said that during the today's cabinet meeting, the process of transfer of relief at grassroots level would be reviewed and no hurdle in that regard would be tolerated.

The recommendations of the National Coordination Committee, she said would also be discussed in the Cabinet meeting for the phase-wise opening of industrial sector.

The SAPM said that a strategy would also be devised for an effective role of Tiger Force and the philanthropists in the relief efforts.

