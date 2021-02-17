PNCA signs MoU to open regional culture centre in GB

Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archaeology and Museum Department of Gilgit Baltistan to open its regional culture center. Dr. Fouzia Saeed, DG PNCA and Raja Nasir Ali, Minister for Culture Gilgit Baltistan signed the agreement

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Feb, 2021 ):Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) has signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Tourism, Sports, Culture, Archaeology and Museum Department of Gilgit Baltistan to open its regional culture center. Dr. Fouzia Saeed, DG PNCA and Raja Nasir Ali, Minister for Culture Gilgit Baltistan signed the agreement.

The MoU will allow PNCA to set-up its Regional Culture Centre in GB for collaborative programs of mutual interest, said a press release on Wednesday.

The MoU would also help to share a common mandate of the promotion of art and culture, cultural education, dissemination of related information including the transmission of knowledge and cultural development and training of human resource in the fields of art and culture.

The main aspect of this kind of cooperation is to open new horizons for younger generation to learn about the power of cultural information with correct perception.

The PNCA under the guidance of Federal Minster for National Heritage and Culture Division, Shafqat Mahmood was trying to explore new avenues to engage youth in its cultural endeavors, it added.

Raja Nasir Ali, termed the MoU a new beginning for the promotion of art and culture of Gilgit Baltistan at national and international level.

Dr. Fouzia Saeed, Director General PNCA took the initiative of signing MoUs with government of GB for extending cooperation for the promotion of regional art and culture of GB in Pakistan and abroad.

She was of the view that PNCA had been too Islamabad Centric and this was time that it should reach out to the provinces and establish itself there in collaboration the provincial governments, as PNCA had a national mandate and was not an Islamabad Arts Council.

She highlighted the role of Shafqat Mehmood and the government who were very keen to promote the regional as well as international cultural exchange to portray the true image of Pakistan and its centuries old cultural traditions. � For achieving the common goals government of GB will provide space free of cost for the establishment of PNCA's Provincial office in Gilgit-Baltistan.

GB would also hold collaborative programs to further the cultural awareness, promotion and research, as and when planned with mutual consultation. GB will facilitate PNCA for any permission, authorizations that may be required to conduct cultural activities, festivals or filming in GB. GB will also provide the facilities/venues including auditoriums in GB free of cost to PNCA for holding cultural activities.

The common goal of both organization is to accelerate the cultural activities to preserve and promote the tangible and intangible culture and traditions of the people of GB.

Beside that it would also conduct training programs for artists, technicians for audio-video recordings and any other training in the field of art & culture, assist the Culture Department of GB in preparing its provincial cultural policy and to disseminate it at national level, it stated.