ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan National Council of the Arts (PNCA) will continue promoting culture and ancient tradition of all provinces to educate new generation.

DG PNCA Dr. Fouzia Saeed while addressing the participants of a colorful musical show to celebrate and pay tribute to renowned group of Ajrak makesers titled 'Indigo Hands' here on Friday.

She said that over the years, ajraks have become a symbol of the Sindhi culture and traditions.

She said that the continuity of ajrak has persisted over centuries only because it is an integral part of Sindhi culture.

"I hope together we can preserve this amazing process and the ancient tradition of Ajrak making", she stated.

She appreciated Ajrak makers for being original in their work in this era of commercialism.

Dr. Fouzia said that PNCA efforts were commendable for revival of folk, traditional music and all kind of arts.

She said that the event was being aimed to promote traditional skills, inculcate awareness among younger generation about the indigenous folk heritage of Pakistan and to create a spirit of peace and unity and integration through a cultural perspective.

Famous singer and song writer Saif Samejo with his band "Sketches" presented folk, Sufi and modern music which is his trademark when it comes to portray the rich cultural and traditional aspects of Pakistan. .

Famous folk singer Bhora Lal also enthralled the audience with Sufi rock fusion in his own specific style and magical voice.