PNS Yarmook Rescues Eight Iranian Fishermen From Fire-stricken Boat
Faizan Hashmi Published March 25, 2024 | 11:32 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Mar, 2024) The Pakistan Navy Ship (PNS) Yarmook in a successful operation rescued eight Iranian fishermen in the open sea after the Navy vessel timely monitored the emergency call from the fire-stricken boat.
According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) on Monday, on hearing the distress call, PNS Yarmook rushed to the spot at a very low speed and carried out a successful rescue operation.
The Pakistan Navy ship successfully rescued all the fishermen as well as played a role in extinguishing the uncontrollable fire.
"Timely and successful rescue operation is a practical example of Pakistan Navy's handling of all kinds of situations at sea.
The humanitarian rescue operation of the Pakistan Navy is an expression of its determination to ensure the safety of human life at sea," the ISPR said.
