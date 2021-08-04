Police arrest 2 accused, recover 61kg opium, 48kg hashish

The district police Wednesday arrested two accused and recovered 61kg opium and 48kg hashish from their possession in district Khyber, the spokesman said

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Aug, 2021 ) :The district police Wednesday arrested two accused and recovered 61kg opium and 48kg hashish from their possession in district Khyber, the spokesman said.

Acting on a tip off, the District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz directed police team to conduct search operation in Shalobar area of tehsil Bara.

During the raids, the police arrested two accused identified as Sameen and Waris after recovering of 61kg opium and 48 kg hashish from their houses.

A case against the arrested has been registered in Bara police station and further investigation was underway.