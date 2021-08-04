UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest 2 Accused, Recover 61kg Opium, 48kg Hashish

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 04th August 2021 | 09:08 PM

The district police Wednesday arrested two accused and recovered 61kg opium and 48kg hashish from their possession in district Khyber, the spokesman said

Acting on a tip off, the District Police Officer (DPO) Wasim Riaz directed police team to conduct search operation in Shalobar area of tehsil Bara.

During the raids, the police arrested two accused identified as Sameen and Waris after recovering of 61kg opium and 48 kg hashish from their houses.

A case against the arrested has been registered in Bara police station and further investigation was underway.

