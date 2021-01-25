UrduPoint.com
Police Arrest 6 Kite-fliers, Recovers 1,400 Kites

Mon 25th January 2021 | 06:50 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Rawalpindi police Monday rounded up six kite-fliers and recovered 1,400 kites with six string rolls, a police spokesman said.

He said, Sadiqabad, New Town and Taxila police had arrested Abdul Moiz, Usama Javed, Ashar, Kashif Ali, Nazam Hussain and Hamad.

Separate cases had been registered against all the accused while further investigation was underway, he added.

The central police officer while appreciating the performance of police officers directed that all out efforts should be made to counter increasing trend of kite selling and flying.

He said the use of metal string for kite flying results in loss of human lives, therefore, it must be stopped.

More Stories From Pakistan

