Police arrest drug peddler, recovered liqour

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Nov, 2023) Police in its continued drive against narcotics and criminals on Monday arrested a drug peddler and recovered liquor from his possession.

SHO Sakhi Pir police station Inspector Abdul Karim Abbasi Under the supervision of DSP Market Anwar Ahmed Shaikh during patrolling arrested a suspect Kamran Ali Ajmeri and recovered 4 bottles of liquor from his possession.

Police registered a case against the suspect under the liquor ordinance.