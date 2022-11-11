UrduPoint.com

Police Arrest Four Accused

Sumaira FH Published November 11, 2022 | 05:20 PM

Police arrest four accused

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2022 ) :Four accused reportedly involved in drug selling and motorcycle lifting were arrested by Baldia police here on Friday.

The accused identified as Habibullah, Adil, Abdul Manaf and Akram were arrested in two different operations performed by Baldia police in its jurisdiction here, said police sources on Friday.

In the first operation, the police arrested suspects namely Habibullah and Adil allegedly involved in drug trafficking from Laasi Para Baldia area and seized 1045 grams of hashish from their possession.

Suspects, Abdul Manaf and Akram, are reportedly involved in motorcycle lifting.

The accused were handed over to the Anti-Vehicle Lifting Cell for further investigation.

