Police Arrest Six Including Three Women For Immoral Activities
Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:44 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :Rawat police on Friday claimed to have arrested six including three women allegedly involved in immoral activities, said a police spokesman.
He said, Saddar Wah police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid in their jurisdiction and arrested Muhammad Naeem, Wakaf Khan and Sohrab Ali and three women.
A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway, he added.