Police Arrest Son For Torturing His Parents
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published March 10, 2024 | 07:30 PM
RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2024) Police have arrested a son for torturing his parents and threw her out of the house in the jurisdiction of Bani Police Station, the police spokesman said here on Sunday.
The victim’s mother filed an application stating that her son Balaj tortured her and her husband brutally and occupied the house forcibly.
At the request of the applicant, the police registered a case under the Parental Protection Ordinance and arrested the accused Balaj.
SP Rawal said that all legal requirements will be fulfilled to punish the accused. But violence on old age parents is an unimaginable and deplorable act, he added.
