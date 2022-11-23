Police arrested 10 gamblers; recovers stake money

(@FahadShabbir)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Rawalpindi district police have arrested 10 gamblers and recovered Rs 24,230 stake money, seven mobile phones and valuables from their possession here on Wednesday, a police spokesman said.

He informed that the Civil Lines Police conducted a raid and arrested 10 gamblers namely Hamad, Jawad, Abdul Malik, Azam, Akbar, Faiz, Amir Hamza, Zain, Gul Nawaz and Naeem who were allegedly involved in gambling while playing cards.

A case has been registered against all of them while further investigation is under process.

Superintendent of Police, Potohar Tariq Mehboob said that operations against gamblers would continue as it is the root cause of other evils and those involved in such crimes do not deserve any concession.