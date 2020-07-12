UrduPoint.com
Police Arrested Suspect, Recover Looted Money

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 12th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

Police arrested suspect, recover looted money

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jul, 2020 ) :Civil Lines Police arrested a suspect and recovered looted money worth Rs 300,000 from his possession.

According to a spokesman for Bahawalpur police, the applicant, Muhammad Rafeeq submitted his application with PS Civil Lines, narrating that he visited Punjab Government Land Record Center (Sadar) Bahawalpur for transfer and registration of land where he was deprived of his money worth Rs 300,000 by unknown accused.

The DPO Bahawalpur, Muhammad Sohaib Ashraf took notice of the application and directed Deputy Superintendent Police, Shafqat Nadeem Aatta to trace out the whereabouts of the accused. "The police traced out the accused Ramazan by using record of CCTV cameras of the land record center. "The accused took out money from the pocket of the plaintiff and escaped from the scene," he said.

A case has been registered against the accused.

Further probe was underway.

