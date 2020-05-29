UrduPoint.com
Police Arrests 97 'criminals' In Faisalabad

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 23 seconds ago Fri 29th May 2020 | 04:57 PM

The district police have arrested 97 alleged criminals including 43 proclaimed offenders (POs) during past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th May, 2020 ) : The district police have arrested 97 alleged criminals including 43 proclaimed offenders (POs) during past 24 hours.

According to police spokesperson, police teams conducted raids and arrested the POs wanted in heinous nature crimes.

In a crackdown on drug-peddlers, police arrested 15 narcotics suppliers and seized 6.

9kg charas and 522-litre liquor from them.

During action against illicit weapons, police teams held 13 outlaws at different pickets and recovered 10 pistols, one Kalashnikov, two rifles and several bullets.

The district police also arrested 22 gamblers and seized bet money of Rs 10,049. The police also apprehended four kite-sellers and recovered 150 kites and string rolls from them.

